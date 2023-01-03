SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For those who need updated COVID and flu shots, there are various upcoming vaccine clinics in Springfield.

Vaccines for COVID-19 and the Flu are being made available by the East Springfield Neighborhood Council and Mary Mother of Hope Church.

The ESNC will be holding their clinic at 1437 Carew street, behind Mary O. Pottenger Elementary School every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 pm.

Mary Mother of Hope Church will be holding their clinic at 840 Page Boulevard every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 pm.

First doses, second doses, and boosters will be available. No appointments are needed and COVID shots are free at both locations.

For flu shots, the ESNC will provide them for free, however, Mary Mother of Hope will not. Everyone who gets their COVID-19 vaccination at these clinics will receive a $75 gift card!