Vaccine distribution breakdown for Massachusetts

A nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Vaxmobile, is a COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit, sponsored by a partnership between Mount Sinai South Nassau and Town of Hempstead to bring the one-dose vaccine directly to hard-hit communities in the area. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

BOSTON (SHNS) – The federal government this week directly allocated 385,000 doses to community health centers, the federal retail pharmacy program, and community vaccination centers in Massachusetts in addition to the almost 445,000 doses that the feds directly allocated to the state, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday.

The state’s direct allocation included 198,000 first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 138,000 first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine and about 109,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“While we expect to see increased shipments of J&J in the weeks ahead, right now, this week’s significant shipment should be thought of as sort of a one-time allocation,” Baker said. The Hynes Convention Center mass vaccination site and some of the mobile vaccination programs run from that site, Baker said, will get 42,000 vaccine doses directly from the federal government.

Through direct federal allocations, the federal retail pharmacy program in Massachusetts will receive 255,000 doses, Baker said, and an additional 4,500 doses from the state’s allocation. Community health centers are receiving about 120,000 doses between the state allocation and direct allocations from the federal government, the governor said. Mass vaccination sites are receiving about 116,000 doses, health systems and health care providers are receiving about 164,000 doses, regional collaboratives and local boards of health are receiving about 118,000 doses, and about 10,000 doses are going to mobile clinics to support long-term care facilities, congregate care settings, affordable low-income senior housing, and the state’s homebound vaccination program.

“We have seen an increase in total doses shipped to Massachusetts and we continue to outperform almost every state in the nation in how quickly we can turn that around and put it in people’s arms,” Baker said.