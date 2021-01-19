Vaccine eligible for all Massachusetts residents in Phase 3

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people across the state are wondering when they will receive access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Each state is responsible for the order of who can get it, and when. That time table is also dependent on how much of the vaccine is available. Massachusetts continues to stay on track with its distribution and is currently distributing vaccines to congregate care settings under phase 1 of 3 total phases.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, you may be contacted by your employer, place of residence, or primary care if you are in one of the phase 1 or phase 2 priority groups when it is eligible or actively vaccinating. Most people will be vaccinated in phase 3, where no action is required at this time.

To follow the state’s plan for all COVID-19 vaccine updates visit mass.gov/covidvaccine.