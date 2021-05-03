Vaccines can decrease COVID-19 in your community

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, April 24. Among the venues where it’s being deployed is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where free vaccinations were available to anyone 18 or older. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(WWLP) – COVID-19 cases continue on a downward trend, but some communities are still seeing elevated numbers.

The number of Massachusetts communities at high-risk for COVID-19 has dropped from 48 to 26 in the last week, which shows that cases are dropping significantly.

Massachusetts is still one of the leading state’s in the nation in vaccinations administered. Governor Baker announcing the state is on track to meet its goal of 4.1 million residents fully vaccinated by early June.

Right now, more than 2.6 million people have been fully immunized in the bay state. But 5 western Massachusetts communities are still in the “red zone” including Chicopee, Hampden, Palmer, Southwick, and Springfield.

Vaccinations, experts say, will help get those cities and towns out of the red.

“Right now it seems like there is more than enough supply to meet the demand for people looking for vaccinations. That to me is what we need to continue to address.”

Over the weekend the United States reached another milestone, more than 100 million Americans vaccinated.

“Trusted messages to give the message about why its important to protect yourself, to protect your family and to protect your community.”

A big concern right now is the overwhelming COVID cases in India. President Biden will restrict travel to and from the country starting Tuesday. Hospitals there are at the breaking point, leading to a shortage in oxygen and hospital beds. Doctors here in Massachusetts say although there is light at the end of the tunnel, we are not out of the woods yet.

“It really is a concern for us as we look to what the coronavirus is going to do year after year, month after month.”

According to Vermont Governor Scott, that state now ranks first in the nation for the rate of vaccines administered.