ValleyBike share not opening in Springfield this year due to coronavirus pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley’s electric bike-sharing system throughout western Massachusetts will not be opening this year in Springfield due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the recommendation to decide not to open ValleyBike was made by Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris to Mayor Domenic J. Sarno out of an abundance of caution to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Department of Public Heath reported Wednesday there are 2872 cases of COVID-19 in Springfield. As of Thursday there’s a total of 6,932 cases in Hampden County of a total of 105,138 cases in Massachusetts.

The three-year-old electric bike-sharing system has stations in Amherst, Northampton, Easthampton, South Hadley, Holyoke, and Springfield including stations on the UMASS-Amherst campus.