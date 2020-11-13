Various youth hockey leagues suspend interstate competitions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The six New England states and New Jersey have suspended interstate youth hockey competitions through the end of the year because of rising cases.

The suspension, which starts Saturday, affects all public schools, private schools, and youth leagues. This comes after Governor Charlie Baker banned youth hockey for two weeks after more than 100 cases were tied back to indoor hockey games.

While this new rule will have an effect on travel teams, the hockey community, and coaches like Kyle Bousquet are just happy to be able to skate again.

Bousquet told 22News, “Obviously, it’s not an easy time for anybody so like I said, just happy that they are able to skate and they are able to be on the ice with their friends.”

This rule does not apply to college or professional hockey teams or the U.S. national hockey teams.

However, they are still subject to existing COVID-19 safety protocols.



