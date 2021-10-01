VaxVan making a stop at Springfield Museums

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Visitors to the Springfield Museums will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccination next week.

The Baystate Health Pop-up Vaccination Clinic will be held October 4 and October 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot at 21 Edwards Street. The Pfizer (with dose 2 three weeks later) and single dose Johnson & Johnson shots will be available. All vaccinations will be held out of doors under a tent, or in the Science Museum should there be severe weather. Appointments are not required.

“We know so many people are busy, so in order to make it as easy as possible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, we invited the Baystate Health vaccination pop-up clinic to come to the Museums,” said Kay Simpson, President and CEO of the Museums. “The Mobile Care Van team can also vaccinate family, friends, and neighbors. So please stop in,” Simpson added.

This clinic is free and open to the public who are eligible for the vaccination.