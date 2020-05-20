Veteran resident died at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke but tested negative for COVID-19

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another veteran resident has passed away at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke Wednesday.

Wednesday’s update says one veteran resident who tested negative for COVID-19 had passed away. The veteran was receiving nursing facility care at the Holyoke Medical Center. The total deaths at the soldiers’ home is now up to 89, 74 of whom have tested positive for the virus.

Health and Human Services spokesperson Brooke Karanovich provided 22News with Wednesday’s updated numbers from the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home:

77 veteran residents have tested positive

58 veteran residents have tested negative

0 veteran residents have pending tests

Resident locations: 104 residents are onsite 31 residents are offsite

30 residents are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center

1 resident is receiving acute care offsite

89 veteran resident deaths (74 positive, 14 negative, 1 unknown) Wednesday’s update includes the death of one resident who had tested negative, was DNR, and was receiving nursing facility care at the Holyoke Medical Center

84 employees have tested positive

According to Karanovich, the work on the Third Floor Refresh Project started Wednesday. The project is to prepare the third floor with infection control measures for the return of veterans receiving skilled nursing care at the Holyoke Medical Center. Staff working on the project have been trained in PPE and the worksite will maintain social distancing.

Veterans are being retested as needed and continue to be monitored. Recovery units are also being identified and readied for residents. Activities are starting to be added back in while maintaining social distancing and proper usage of PPE.

The home still continues to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak by monitoring staffing levels and adding management staff for nursing, facilities, and administration staff.

Families continue to communicate with staff from the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home staff through video chat, using donated iPads. Families can also call the hotline at 413-552-4764 from Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Department of Public Health reported Wednesday there are now 88,970 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,066 deaths on Wednesday.