Veterans at Soldiers’ Home In Holyoke receive 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – CVS returns to the Soldiers’ Home In Holyoke Tuesday to administer the second dose of the vaccine, and also vaccinate those who were not part of the first round.

On Tuesday, December 29, the first veteran residents and staff at the Soldiers’ Home received the COVID-19 vaccination. So far, 118 veterans and 166 staff have been vaccinated at the facility.

The first veteran at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, Robert Aucoin, received the COVID-19 vaccine around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. Aucoin is a United States Air Force Veteran. He served from 1961 to 1965 during the Vietnam era in the U.S. Air Force and has been a resident since April 2018.

The Soldiers’ Home is strongly encouraging all staff to receive the vaccine, but it is voluntary.