Veterans hold flag line in honor of healthcare workers at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans will be hosting a flag line outside Mercy Medical Center in Springfield Monday evening in honor of all healthcare workers.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Mercy Medical Center spokesperson Mary Orr, the American Legion Post 338 in Southwick will be hosting a flag line with veterans from several legion halls in the area. The veterans will be outside of the main entrance and the emergency department of Mercy Medical Center from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The legion wants to recognize the service’s Mercy provides to the community and the country over the past year during the coronavirus pandemic. Flag lines are an extremely high honor typically only held to honor war veterans.