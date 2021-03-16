Veterans receive COVID-19 vaccine at in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The VA of Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System hosted its second community vaccination clinic to VA enrolled Veterans Tuesday.

Veterans who had scheduled appointments on March 16 went to the the Ludlow Lodge of Elks located in 69 Chapin Street Ludlow.

“I didn’t really expect it but I was very glad they provided, I was unable to get a shot any other way,” said Thomas Rossi, a Vietnam Veteran from Holyoke.

“Someone my age, I’m not a young whippersnapper anymore. But someone my age whose been around and needs that to be able to protect ourselves to be around a little more,” said Gene Bressette, a Vietnam Veteran from Westfield.

Veterans at the Elks Lodge Tuesday received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which only requires one dose.