VIDEO: Benefits of bringing you the weather forecast from home

(WWLP) – Several of us here at 22News have been working from home the past few weeks. We thought we’d show you some of the benefits of this new life.

For me, working from home begins a little later than a typical day. My alarm now goes off at 2:30 in the morning. That’s 25 minutes later than normal and an extra two hours of sleep per week!



After a shower and a shave I get dressed, but only from the waist up. Working from home allows me to be casual on the bottom so sweatpants it is! Just don’t tell anyone!!

By 3:00 a.m., I’m downstairs with coffee made and I’m working on the forecast and weather graphics from my at my home setup. I use a computer to control graphics and listen to the newscast, an iPad to communicate with producers/anchors during the show and an iPhone with a ring light stand to Skype back to the station with less than a second in video/audio delay.

Near 6:00 a.m., my 3-year-old son Luka is comes downstairs for breakfast while mom sleeps.

While I work, Luka usually plays or goes back to bed, but sometimes he makes an appearance as he did a few weeks ago. It’s certainly nice to see more of him in the morning and let my wife sleep in.

I decided to give Luka an short interview to see how he likes me being home and it went a little like this:

What happens when you come downstairs when dad’s working?

“I be quiet”

Do you like having daddy working from home?

“Yes”

Why?

“Because I do.”

The rest of the morning is more weather segments, updating the website with a break for breakfast or early lunch. Working for you, while working from home!