VIDEO: Bringing you the news from my living room

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you, and for some us, working from home!

My living room has been transformed into an at-home studio. I have a camera and tripod set up in one area and moved over a high-top table and chairs to use as my desk. In the background behind me, I have the 22News graphic up on my TV and a map of one of my favorite vacation spots, Block Island.

You may have noticed there is a bit of a delay. That’s because we use TVU technology to go live from a remote location. It gets plugged into the camera, and feeds back the video to the station with a two-second delay. During the show, I’m on the phone with the producers so we are in constant communication.

I never thought I would ever be broadcasting live from my living room, but there are a few perks! I can grab a snack and coffee during commercial breaks and I have a pretty view to look at.

This whole work from home thing is very new to me, but it’s not so new for my boyfriend, Tommy. Even before the stay-at-home orders went into effect, he worked from home and has been doing so successfully for years now. His top work-from-home tip: get up and move around for a few minutes every hour. He’s a pro, and it’s been nice to spend some extra time together during the day.

For us, it means lots of laptops on the table and wires across the dining room. It’s not perfect, but we are all doing what we have to do to be safe and stay healthy during these times.