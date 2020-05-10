VIDEO: Local essential workers recognized during COVID-19 crisis

BERKSHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – A video was created to recognize and show appreciation to frontline workers within the Berkshire community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the video created by Berkshire United Way and the Berkshire Museum features essential workers working in the healthcare field, grocery stores, providing child care, postal workers, bank tellers and of course, dedicated volunteers.

This video was just one of the many ways to support those making a difference and stepping up to help during times like this said singer-songwriter Billy Keane. Keane’s new song “Never Give Up” is a soundtrack within the video and was written while he was in quarantine.

“These essential workers sacrifice their own well-being to allow us as a society to progress safely into a brighter future. This project is one way that we are able to acknowledge those on the front lines; it’s a show of appreciation, a humble giving back, a message of solidarity. That’s what “Never Give Up” was intended to be. I think it’s in times of adversity when a community has the opportunity to truly rise up and I am very proud to have been a part of this beautiful project, helmed by Berkshire United Way and the Berkshire Museum,” Keane added.

“We appreciate those whose jobs entail helping individuals and families struggling right now and hope this video provides the morale boost we all need to move through the next few weeks and months. This video was a great collaborative effort with the Berkshire Museum, and we are excited for everyone to see and share this video.” Candace Winkler, CEO and president of Berkshire United Way.

Berkshire Museum Executive Director Jeff Rodgers said: “…there are always those exceptional people who do what is needed to see the community through.”