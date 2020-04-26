VIDEO: Springfield police throws surprise birthday parade for little boy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Department threw a surprise birthday parade for a little boy on Colton Street!

Migdaliz, the mom of 8-year-old Noah emailed the Springfield Police Department about her son’s birthday, but never got a response back. Instead, police cars showed up unexpectedly and surprised the entire family! A police officer also gave Noah a few gifts.

“I was extremely shocked and happy, and so was his did,” Migdaliz said. She mentioned Noah was thrilled and said, “this was the best birthday ever.” “We can’t stress enough how much we appreciate the Springfield police for taking the time and passing by for Noah,” Migdaliz added.

PHOTOS: Birthday Parade