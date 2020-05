HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The number of veteran deaths at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke remains at 84, as the state reported no new deaths at the facility on Monday.

According to the Office of Health and Human Services, of the 84 who’ve died, 71 had Covid-19, 12 tested negative and one cause of death is unknown. The death toll at the facility rose to 84 after another veteran passed away on Sunday.