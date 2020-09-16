Visitations at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke suspended

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An employee at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke has tested positive for COVID-19 and that means in-person outdoor visits between residents and their family members are not being allowed at this time.

According to the Massachusetts Office of Health and Human Services, the employee who tested positive does not provide direct patient care. But their rules require visitation be suspended if anyone on staff tests positive.

More testing is scheduled for this week, if there are no positive cases among staff and residents visits can resume on Saturday.