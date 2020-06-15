Visitors allowed at Baystate hospitals, new guidelines released

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has released new inpatient and outpatient visitor guidelines as the state continues it’s reopening process.

According to a news release sent to 22News, daily visitation hours will begin Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Non-COVID-19 patients at Baystate Health facilities including Baystate Medical, Noble, Wing and Franklin Hospital are only allowed one visitor at a time. Baystate Children’s Hospital is also allowing one parent/guardian or one visitor at a time.

Visitors are only allowed to see COVID-19 patients under the following circumstances:

Patients under the age of 18 are allowed one parent or guardian.

OB patients who are in labor are allowed one birthing partner.

Hospice patients and end-of-life patients are allowed one person or 1 clergy member per day.

Intellectually/physically disabled patients are allowed one companion.

Patients attending outpatient appointments or visiting outpatient offices can only have a companion if:

One parent or guardian for a patient is 18 years or younger

One caretaker for a completely dependent patient

Every visitor entering the hospital must only go to the patient’s room and out the exiting doors when finished. Common areas such as waiting areas, cafeterias, and gift shops are still unavailable to visitors.

Visitors will be screened for any COVID-19 symptoms and are required to wear a mask. For visitor entrances, parking and additional guidelines visit https://www.baystatehealth.org/patients/visiting.