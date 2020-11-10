Visitors not allowed at Mercy Medical Center due to increase in COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center in Springfield has updated their visitation policy Tuesday due to the increase of COVID-19 patients.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Trinity Health Of New England, Mercy Medical Center will not allow any visitors except for compassionate care situations on a case-by-case basis. The visitation policy also include the emergency department.

Compassionate visits include:

  • Children admitted to the hospital
  • Maternity
  • Hospice Care/End of Life
  • A companion for facilitation of care

For those exceptions, only one visitor will be allowed, and they must be:

  • 18 years or older
  • Either immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians or patient representatives
  • Healthy with no symptoms of illness including respiratory or fever

All visitors will be screened before entry. Mercy Medical Center is committed to communicating with family and friends as frequently as possible.

