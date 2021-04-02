Walgreens in Chicopee to become COVID-19 vaccine sites

Coronavirus Local Impact

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Joseph Wagner announced Friday two new locations in Chicopee will become COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Two Walgreens locations, at 583 James Street and 1 St. James Avenue, have been approved to become vaccination sites by the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. Eligible residents can make a vaccine appointment at selected Walgreens locations on their website.

In a statement sent to 22News, Representative Wagner said, “I wish to thank the Baker Administration for their continued progress on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, specifically their concerted efforts to expand access to Gateway Cities such as Chicopee and communities in the greater western Massachusetts region.”

Chicopee residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can get tested at the RiverMills Senior Center between 8:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays only. The Chicopee COVID Test Site Form is not required but may cut down on wait time.

