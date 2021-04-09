Walmart and Stop & Shop in Chicopee to offer COVID-19 vaccine

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee will have two additional COVID-19 vaccination sites that includes Walmart and Stop & Shop.

According to a news release sent to 22News from State Representative Joseph Wagner, the sites were approved Friday to administer vaccinations in their pharmacy departments. Appointments are required at vaxfinder.mass.gov as soon as the vaccine doses are received by the Commonwealth to distribute.

“I am pleased by the partnerships our state government has coordinated with the private sector to

expand access to the Western Massachusetts region,” said Wagner. “These new sites in Chicopee

will help residents receive their shot, keeping our community safe.”

Walmart located at 591 Memorial Drive in Chicopee:

Monday: 9AM – 7PM

Tuesday: 6AM – 7PM

Wednesday – Saturday: 9AM – 7PM

Sunday: 10AM – 6PM

Stop and Shop at 672 Memorial Drive, Route 33 in Chicopee:

Monday – Friday: 7AM – 6PM

Saturday – Sunday: 7AM – 3PM

Currently, Massachusetts offers the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who is 55 years or older or anyone who is 16 years or older with at least one medical condition. The state plans to open the COVID-19 eligibility to the general public beginning April 19.