WATCH LIVE: Chicopee mayor provides COVID-19 update

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Mayor Vieau is scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday afternoon.

Mayor John L. Vieau will be joined with Chicopee City Councilors, Chicopee Elected Officials, and members of Police, Fire, Health, and Safety Departments at 3:00 p.m. from Chicopee City Hall.

The City of Chicopee is listed as a community in the red zone for coronavirus, according to the latest COVID-19 report released by the state Department of Public Health.

Chicopee had 288 confirmed positive COVID-19 tests out of 6,133 total tests taken in the last two weeks, according to the DPH. Their positive test rate is 4.70% putting them in the state’s high-risk category. There are 4,912 total cases in Chicopee since January 2020.

The City of Chicopee has reported Wednesday on its website there are 144 active cases. So far, the city has had 26 deaths and 3,561 total cases.

144 COVID-19 Active 3276 COVID-19 Recovered 26 COVID-19 Death 115 COVID-19 Non-Chicopee Asst. Living Facility

According to the City of Chicopee, the DPH and City of Chicopee numbers are slightly different because during each case the person who has a confirmed case of COVID-19 may meet these situations:

Reside in Chicopee, once confirmed the case is added to the local Board of Health Active case count, Reside in a nursing home, long-term care, or rehab facility located outside of the City but utilizes a City of Chicopee home address, these cases fall into the N/A category as the patient is not physically located in the City of Chicopee despite being a city resident; or, The case does not live in the City of Chicopee, in that situation the active case would be submitted for transfer to the correct City or Town for reporting purposes.

Chicopee and Southwick are the only two western Massachusetts communities in the red zone, meaning more than 25 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last two weeks, according to the latest state report.

The City of Chicopee has a tentative agreement to hold the vaccination site at the Castle of Knights on Memorial Drive. It has the capacity to serve 750 people per day, 5 days a week. The site is in partnership with South Hadley, Granby, and Holyoke. It will be operated by each municipalities, paramedics and nurses as well as AIC’s nursing department and the Hampden County Sherriff’s Department.

Chicopee officials added that the state warned them to be ready but patient. The site can’t open until there are enough vaccines.

Chicopee residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can get tested at the RiverMills Senior Center between 8:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays only. The Chicopee COVID Test Site Form is not required but may cut down on wait time.