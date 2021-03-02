WATCH LIVE: Chicopee mayor provides COVID-19 update

Watch live at 4:30 p.m. on WWLP.com

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Mayor John Vieau is scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor John L. Vieau will be joined with Chicopee City Councilors, Chicopee Elected Officials, and members of Police, Fire, Health, and Safety Departments.

Officials will provide a live update around 4:30 p.m. from Chicopee City Hall.

According to last week’s risk assessment report by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Chicopee is in the “red zone.” Chicopee has added 258 COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, totaling 4,555 cases overall. Their positive test rate is 5.31 percent putting them firmly in the state’s high-risk category.

Chicopee residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can get tested at the RiverMills Senior Center between 8:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays only. The Chicopee COVID Test Site Form is not required but may cut down on wait time.