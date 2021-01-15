WATCH LIVE: Chicopee Mayor provides update on COVID-19 testing and vaccines

Watch live at 2:30 p.m. on WWLP.com

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Mayor John Vieau is scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Friday afternoon.

Mayor John L. Vieau will be joined with Chicopee City Councilors, Chicopee Elected Officials, and members of Police, Fire, Health, and Safety Departments. According to a news release sent to 22News from Mayor Vieau’s Office, the COVID-19 testing site will be relocated and the plan for deploying of the vaccine is being announced.

Officials will provide a live update at around 2:30 p.m. from Chicopee City Hall.

According to this week’s risk assessment report by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Chicopee has added 717 COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, totaling 3,431 cases overall. Their positive test rate is 11.31 percent putting them in the state’s high-risk category.