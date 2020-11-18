WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker, education official provide coronavirus update

Watch Live at 11:30 a.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday morning.

Governor Baker will be joined with Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.

Officials will provide an update at around 11:30 a.m. from Boston State House.

State public health officials reported on Tuesday, reported 20 newly confirmed deaths and 2,263 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.