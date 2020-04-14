WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito and Major General Keefe visit the Field Medical Station at Joint Base Cape Cod

1  of  2
BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito join Massachusetts National Guard Adjutant Major General Gary W. Keefe at Joint Base Cape Cod Tuesday afternoon.

A Field Medical Station is being deployed at Joint Base Cape Cod in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. A live stream will be available here on WWLP.com at 2 p.m.

