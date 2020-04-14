WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito and Major General Keefe visit the Field Medical Station at Joint Base Cape Cod

BOSTON (SHNS) - Low-income families that were already vulnerable before the pandemic face heightened risks and increased strain now that swaths of public life are shut down and resources are thinner, lawmakers and advocates said Monday as they pushed for additional state financial help for those most in need.

Legislation filed by Rep. Marjorie Decker and Sen. Sal DiDomenico would direct one month's worth of extra cash benefits to tens of thousands of families who are enrolled in either the Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children (TAFDC) program or the Emergency Aid to the Elderly, Disabled and Children (EAEDC) program.