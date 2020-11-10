WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker provides coronavirus update Tuesday

Watch Live at 2:30 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders .

Officials will provide an update at around 2:30 p.m. from Boston State House.

State public health officials reported on Monday, 13 newly confirmed deaths and 1,184 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Governor Baker held the last live update on Friday, November 6 with Secretary of Education James Peyser, and Commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley. Despite the hundreds of cases, state education officials are urging students to remain in the classroom despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says all school districts, regardless of their color coded categories, should be conducting in-person learning.