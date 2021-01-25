WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker provides COVID-19 vaccination update

Watch live at 12:30 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on state’s response efforts on the COVID-19vaccination Monday.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination.

Officials will provide a live update at around 12:30 p.m. from the State House in Boston.

On Sunday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 67 newly confirmed deaths and 3,750 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.