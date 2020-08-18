WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker provides update on COVID-19 response efforts

Watch Live at 12:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will provide and update on the state’s respones to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.

Governor Baker will be joined with Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides at the State House in Boston.

Officials will provide an update to the COVID-19 response for the state at around 12:00 p.m.

As of Monday, the Department of Health reports 114,611 confirmed cases and 8,611 total deaths of COVID-19.