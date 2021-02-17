WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker provides update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Watch live at 12:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination. 

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 12:00 p.m. from State House in Boston.

On Tuesday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 49 newly confirmed deaths and 967 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today