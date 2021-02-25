WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker provides update on state’s reopening process

Watch live at 1:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide update on state’s reopening efforts Thursday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy to provide an update on the reopening process.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 1:00 p.m. from Ledger Restaurant and Bar in Salem.

On Wednesday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 60 newly confirmed deaths and 1,788 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.