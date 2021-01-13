WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker provides vaccine update for congregate care

Watch live at 12:30 p.m. on WWLP.com
BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday afternoon.
Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response on COVID-19 congregate care vaccinations at around 12:30 p.m. from the State House in Boston.
Congregate care is part of the state’s phase one plan to provide COVID-19 vaccines.
On Wednesday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 67 newly confirmed deaths and 4,906 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.