WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker provides vaccine update for congregate care

Watch live at 12:30 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response on COVID-19 congregate care vaccinations at around 12:30 p.m. from the State House in Boston.

Congregate care is part of the state’s phase one plan to provide COVID-19 vaccines.

Congregate care is a placement setting that consists of 24-hour supervision for children in highly structured settings such as group homes, residential treatment facilities, or maternity homes. Wikipedia

On Wednesday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 67 newly confirmed deaths and 4,906 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.