WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker providing two COVID-19 updates Friday

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – A news conference is scheduled to be held Friday afternoon providing an update on Massachusetts’ response to the coronavirus.

Governor Charlie Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders for an update at 1:30 p.m. at the State House.

Following the news conference, Governor Baker and First Lady Baker are scheduled to make an announcement regarding the support for vulnerable populations across the Commonwealth at Eastern Bank Corporate Headquarters for 3:30 p.m.

As of Thursday, there are 8,966 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Massachusetts including 154 deaths.