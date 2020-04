BOSTON (SHNS) - With the surge of coronavirus infection weeks, if not days, away from washing over Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday said the state had not yet seen the peak and urged residents not to grow "complacent" as he announced a new mobile testing site in West Springfield and legislation to protect health care workers from lawsuits.

Baker also said he was exploring strategies outside of the federal government to obtain life-saving ventilators for Massachusetts, but his continued frustration with the Trump administration was evident as he said the process has been "a lot harder than it should be."