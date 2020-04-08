1  of  4
WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker, state heath officials to provide coronavirus update Wednesday

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to join with state health officials and provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the State House at 3:30 p.m.

The Department of Public Health reported Tuesday there are 15,202 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 356 deaths in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts DPH: 356 deaths reported out of 15,202 cases of COVID-19

COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases the number of cases county-by-county every day by 4 p.m. Click here to view the latest numbers.

