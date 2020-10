Watch Live at 12:00 p.m.

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to announce the state’s economic recovery from COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Administration and Finance Michael Heffernan, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy, and Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta.

Officials will provide an update at 12:00 p.m. from the Boston State House.