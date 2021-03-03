WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to make COVID-19 vaccination announcement

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to make an announcement about COVID-19 vaccination at the West Parish Elementary School in Gloucester Wednesday morning.

Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join Secretary of Education James Peyser, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley, and Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken for a tour of the school at 9 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the announcement.

The school is celebrating its 101st day of in-person learning. Baker’s announcement will follow the tour.

As of Wednesday morning, CVS is now listing teachers as eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines in Massachusetts even though Governor Baker has yet to open up eligibility to them.

The pharmacy chain’s website lists teachers in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as daycare, preschool workers, and staff among the eligible groups.