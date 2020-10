Watch Live at 2:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to announce funding of the Shared Streets and Spaces Grant Program in Salem Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack and Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll.

Officials will provide an update at around 2:00 p.m. from Olde Main Street Pub on 121 Essex Street in Salem.