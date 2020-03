BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus Monday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Marylou Sudders Secretary of Health and Human Services at the Boston Statehouse at 1:00 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE HERE

Following the news conference, Governor Baker and Lt. Polito will join legislative leaders on a conference call at 2 p.m. for the weekly leadership meeting.