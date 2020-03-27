WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to provide coronavirus update Friday morning

Watch Live 11 a.m.

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide residents with an update on coronavirus and the state’s ongoing response to the public health crisis Friday morning.

The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.

This week, positive cases of COVID-19 increased from 777 cases Monday to 2,417 cases on Thursday. Friday’s numbers will be released late afternoon,

Baker attributes the spike in cases to the expansion of testing capabilities throughout the state. There are now 21 labs testing samples in Massachusetts. In total, more than 23,500 residents have been tested for coronavirus.

Also this week, Baker announced that schools and non-emergency child care centers would remain closed until at least May 4.

