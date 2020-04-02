Watch Live: Governor Baker to provide COVID-19 update Thursday

1  of  2
Greenfield reports 25 COVID-19 cases; 5 deaths
Live at 1PM: Governor Baker to provide COVID-19 update Thursday
BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus Thursday afternoon.

Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the Statehouse for 1 p.m.

As of Wednesday there are 7,738 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 122 deaths in Massachusetts.

Charts were on display at the Statehouse to provide a visual graph of the demand for beds and the difference social distancing can make with the spread of the virus:

Projected medical surge ICU and non-ICU bed needs and capacity
Social Distancing in MA can help “flatten the curve”

Gov. Baker orders flags lowered for 5 days in honor of veterans at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

