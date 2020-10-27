WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to provide an update on coronavirus in Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon.
Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the State House.
There was a large increase in high-risk communities reported last week, including seven in western Massachusetts.
State public health officials reported 1,216 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 148,336.