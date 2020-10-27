WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to provide an update on coronavirus in Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon.

Watch Live at 12:30 p.m.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the State House.

There was a large increase in high-risk communities reported last week, including seven in western Massachusetts.

State public health officials reported 1,216 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 148,336.

