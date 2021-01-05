WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to provide COVID-19 vaccination update at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination with Baystate Health President and CEO Mark Keroack Tuesday morning.

Watch live at 10 a.m.

Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito with join with Keroack at Baystate Medical Center for 10 a.m.

Keroack said in the city of Springfield’s weekly news conference Monday that Baystate Health has notified 9,700 of their 12,000 employees about getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and have vaccinated 5,800 so far. Of those vaccines, 2,300 are the Pfizer vaccine and 3,500 are the Moderna vaccine.

Keroack added that most people are experiencing sore arms from the vaccine but about 120 have experienced flu-like symptoms and were tested for COVID-19 and 10 of those people tested positive. He also added that just a handful of people have experienced allergic reactions and are being treated.

As of Monday, Baystate Health has 159 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 12 of whom are in the ICU.

Following the news conference, Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito will join with Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy, Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta and other local leaders to make an announcement relative to funding for internet connectivity and economic recovery from the pandemic at 11:30 a.m.