WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to provide residents with coronavirus update

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday morning to provide the public with an update on coronavirus.
The governor will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, and Commissioner of the Department of Public Health Dr. Monica Bharel.
Over the weekend, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported three more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total deaths in the state to five.
As of 4:00 pm Sunday, 646 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. In total, 6,004 residents have been tested by the state public health laboratory.
22News will live stream the governor’s news conference right here on WWLP.com. It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
