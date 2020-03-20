Breaking News
Baystate Health reports 17 positive cases of COVID-19; 377 tested so far
1  of  2
Watch Live
2PM: Massachusetts Governor Update on Coronavirus 11:45AM: White House coronavirus task force briefing
Closings and Delays
There are currently 186 active closings. Click for more details.

WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to provide update Friday on state’s response to coronavirus

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch Live at 2PM

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker will join state health officials on Friday to provide an update on coronavirus in the state.

All counties in western Massachusetts now have at least one case of coronavirus. As of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Franklin County has one confirmed case of coronavirus, Hampden County has three cases, Hampshire with it’s first case and Berkshire County with 18. New numbers are expected to be announced at 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

Latest News:

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories