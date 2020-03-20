WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to provide update Friday on state’s response to coronavirus

Watch Live at 2PM

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker will join state health officials on Friday to provide an update on coronavirus in the state.

All counties in western Massachusetts now have at least one case of coronavirus. As of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Franklin County has one confirmed case of coronavirus, Hampden County has three cases, Hampshire with it’s first case and Berkshire County with 18. New numbers are expected to be announced at 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

