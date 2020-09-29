WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to provide update on COVID-19

Watch Live at 1:30 p.m.

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus Tuesday afternoon.

Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito at the State House for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The White House says 6.5 million rapid COVID-19 tests will be sent to all 50 states this week. Another 10 million will be sent every week until the 150 million tests run out.

On Monday, state public health officials reported 367 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 128,793.