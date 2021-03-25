WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to provide update on COVID-19 vaccination process in Massachusetts

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process Thursday morning.

Watch live at 10:30 a.m.

Governor Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at 10:30 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the news conference.

As of Tuesday of the 3,455,740 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that have now arrived in Massachusetts a total of 3,016,586, or 87.3 percent, have been administered. A total of 1,905,957 people have received at least their first Pfizer or Moderna shot.

Following the news conference, Governor Baker will join Boston Mayor Kim Janey, Congressman Stephen Lynch, and Captain Thomas G. Kelley to participate in a ceremony to commemorate National Medal of Honor Day.​

