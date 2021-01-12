WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to provide update on COVID-19 vaccinations for first responders

Watch live on WWLP.com at 12:00 p.m.

WORCESTER (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccinations for first responders Tuesday.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and local leaders at Worcester Senior Center.

Local medical officials warn that they’ve depleted or nearly depleted their vaccine supply.

Massachusetts has administered more total COVID-19 vaccine doses than any other New England state, but trails the region on the number of doses given per 100,000 residents, according to data collected by Bloomberg.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 12:0 p.m. in Worcester.

On Monday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 54 newly confirmed deaths and 4,239 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.