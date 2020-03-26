WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to provide update on COVID-19

Watch live at 2 p.m.

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide residents with an update on coronavirus and the state’s response efforts Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the governor announced all schools and non-emergency childcare centers would remain closed until at least May 4. He also issued a new public health order aimed at making grocery stores more safe during the pandemic.

Baker will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders for the news conference at 2 p.m. 22News will be live streaming the update right here on WWLP.com.

Fifteen people have died from coronavirus in Massachusetts. The amount of cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth has increased to 1,838 as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Earlier this week Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close until at least April 7.

A stay-at-home advisory has also been issued for all residents. Here’s what it means for you: Massachusetts stay-at-home advisory FAQ