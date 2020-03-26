1  of  3
FAQs about Stimulus Checks: When? How much? Will I be taxed later? Springfield College postpones commencement due to coronavirus Two West Springfield residents contract coronavirus
Coronavirus Update 11:30AM: Will you receive a Stimulus check? Plus, cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. rise to over 70,000
WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to provide update on COVID-19

Watch live at 2 p.m.

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide residents with an update on coronavirus and the state’s response efforts Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the governor announced all schools and non-emergency childcare centers would remain closed until at least May 4. He also issued a new public health order aimed at making grocery stores more safe during the pandemic.

Baker will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders for the news conference at 2 p.m. 22News will be live streaming the update right here on WWLP.com.

3/25 update: Governor Baker: All schools, non-emergency childcare centers to remain closed until at least May 4

Fifteen people have died from coronavirus in Massachusetts. The amount of cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth has increased to 1,838 as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. 

Earlier this week Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close until at least April 7.

LIST: Essential businesses to remain open in Massachusetts

A stay-at-home advisory has also been issued for all residents. Here’s what it means for you: Massachusetts stay-at-home advisory FAQ

