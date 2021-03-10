WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker visits N-95 facility, provide vaccine update

Watch live at 11:00 a.m. on WWLP.com

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to tour a N-95 manufacturing facility at Shawmut Corporation in West Bridgewater, and to provide an update on the state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Shawmut Corporation CEO James Wyner and Fallon Company CEO Joe Fallon to tour the N-95 mask manufacturing facility operated by the Shawmut Corporation and Fallon Company.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 11:00 a.m. from the Shawmut Corporation.

On Tuesday, state public health officials reported 20 newly confirmed deaths and 1,006 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.